BBMP seals Mantri Mall over property tax dues

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday sealed the Mantri Mall, located in Malleswaram, for failing to pay property tax to the tune of Rs 40 cr.
A senior BBMP official, requesting anonymity, said the dues have come down significantly since the government has offered to waive the interest accumulated over the pending dues.
“The dues have grown over the last few years. Now, if they use the One Time Payment System (OTS) offered by the government, they will be able to save up significantly,” the official said.
Sources said the mall owners were trying to negotiate with the BBMP to see if the dues could be paid in installments.
This is not the first time the mall has been sealed, with the owners getting a stay order from the court the last time the BBMP tried it.
There was drama at the Bangalore Turf Club as well as BBMP officials tried to seal it on Saturday.
While officials maintained they visited the premises to clarify a few aspects of the property tax calculation, sources in the club said an effort was made to seal the club.
But the move couldn't fructify since club officials furnished an interim relief given by the high court.
Speaking to DH, Bangalore Turf Club Chairman Arvind Raghavan said that the HC had passed an interim order in February.
“We were served a notice stating we were to pay up Rs 5.15 crore in property tax dues. We have approached the High Court, which has passed an interim order in February. After we furnished the order, BBMP officials left,” he said.
(Published 16 March 2024, 21:58 IST)