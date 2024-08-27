BBMP seals two post offices over unpaid rent

Bengaluru: In an early morning operation, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sealed two post offices in the East zone on Monday for failing to pay rental dues.
According to a BBMP statement, the post office on St John’s Road was sealed at 6 AM on Monday due to outstanding dues of Rs 88.91 lakh. This facility, occupying 1,665 sq ft, has been underpaying rent for nearly a decade. Although the rent was revised in 2014, and despite multiple notices, the post office continued paying the old rate, leading to the accumulation of dues.
Similarly, the post office in the basement of the Vasanth Nagar market has been paying reduced rent since 2016, resulting in accrued dues of Rs 10.8 lakh.
“The Post office in Vasanth Nagar is spread across 214 sq ft and has not paid the revised rent since 2016. Though we served multiple notices, they did not respond and hence as per the orders by the Zonal Commissioner (East), the property was sealed down on Monday,” the statement by BBMP said.
Published 26 August 2024, 22:48 IST