BBMP to accept e-khata requests without Aadhaar

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP says it will accept requests to apply for e-khata without the Aadhaar, provided property owners submit either the passport, driving licence or voter ID. </p>.<p>However, this option can be availed only after visiting the assistant revenue office. </p><p>Besides identity documents, the BBMP has made it mandatory for property owners to give the registered deed number, property tax number (self-assessment scheme), and Bescom's 10-digit account number (which is optional for vacant plots). </p>.<p>After launching the e-khata service at BangaloreOne centres on Monday, the BBMP informed citizens to show the property records for scanning and uploading purposes only. It also advised them not to submit the hard copies as these could be misused. </p>.<p>For those who have doubts about applying for e-khata, the BBMP has published a video on how to get the final e-khata on its various social media handles as well as its official YouTube channel. </p>