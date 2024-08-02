BBMP to cancel licences of shops discriminating against customers  

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Thursday issued an order mandating the cancellation of trade licences for any commercial establishment or shop that discriminates against visitors or customers based on language, caste, religion, dress or nativity.
This directive follows an incident where a farmer was denied entry to a shopping mall due to his traditional attire (panche).
In the order, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath stated that trade licences will be revoked and action will be taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The instructions have been directed to all health officers responsible for monitoring the hygiene and cleanliness of shops and establishments, as well as issuing trade licences.
The civic body also instructed proprietors and mall owners to train security staff to ensure respectful and non-discriminatory behaviour towards customers.
“Any shopping mall found denying entry for these reasons will have its trade licence revoked,” the commissioner said.
The order came after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the government would introduce guidelines to prevent incidents of discrimination that sparked significant outrage and protests.
Published 01 August 2024, 22:46 IST