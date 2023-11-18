BBMP to soon start updating city biodiversity register

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon start work on updating the city biodiversity register. BBMP administrator and the president of the city biodiversity management committee Rakesh Singh, on Friday, directed the officials to start a ground survey soon.
“The officials should review the suggestions from the public and those working in the field. Also, we should document the cultural areas in the city and parks. BBMP is committed to the management of biodiversity in the city,” he said.
BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath added that the members of the biodiversity management committee will also identify species of trees that are native to the city and new varieties that can be grown here. “It is important that we identify birds and trees that are nearing extinction. We have to record them and work towards their protection,” Girinath said.
The BBMP will also soon prepare an action plan to protect the biodiversity in the city.