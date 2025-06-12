<p>Bengaluru: An 11-year-old girl died after coming into contact with a live electric pole in a village near Anekal, located on the southern outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>The victim has been identified as Tanishka S, a fifth-grade student at a private school in Narayanaghatta. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, according to police.</p><p>Following a complaint filed by Tanishka’s family, the Surya City police have registered a case of death by negligence under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bescom">BESCOM</a> and the Public Works Department (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/public-works-department-pwd">PWD</a>).</p>.Bengaluru: Rain returns, so do waterlogged roads, traffic jams .<p>According to an investigator in the case, Tanishka had been playing outside after school when she accidentally touched the electrified pole and was electrocuted. Neighbours rushed to help when she collapsed and took her to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.</p><p>“The entire electric pole was live due to a technical fault with the earthing system. The situation was made worse by a brief spell of rain,” the investigator told <em><strong>DH</strong></em>.</p><p>Police have requested a technical inspection of the site by experts to determine the lapses that led to the tragedy. Further action will be taken based on the findings of that report.</p><p>Tanishka’s father, Sampangi, works as a labourer, while her mother, Manjula, is a homemaker.</p><p>This incident echoes a similar tragedy from November 2023, when 23-year-old Soundarya and her nine-month-old daughter Suviksha were electrocuted after stepping on a live wire near Hope Farm in Kadugodi.</p>