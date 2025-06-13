Menu
Bengaluru: 11-year-old girl dies after touching live wire

The victim has been identified as Tanishka S, a Class 5 student at a private school in Narayanaghatta. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, the police said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 22:06 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 22:06 IST
