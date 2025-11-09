IAF airshow in Guwahati showcases Operation Sindoor weapons over Brahmaputra

<p>Guwahati: The Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets on Sunday made a "special formation" displaying the weapons used during the Operation Sindoor at the airshow over the Brahmaputra in Guwahati.</p><p>The airshow, first in the northeast, was organised to mark the 93rd Air Force Day at Lachit Ghat on the bank of the Brahmaputra. </p><p>The river bank was named after Lachit Borphukan, the celebrated General of Ahom Dynasty, who had valiently fought and defeated the Mughals in a naval war in the Battle Saraighat in the Brahmaputra in 1671. A statue of Borphukan stands in the Brahmaputra, near which the event was organised. </p><p>A defence spokesperson said nearly 60 IAF assets comprising fighter, transport and helicopters made aerial display over the Brahmaputra as thousands lined up along the banks to withess the display. </p><p>"Highlights included the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Apache, C-295 and Hawks, symbolising the pathway to national resilience." The Harvard, Sukhoi 30 and Rafale enthralled the audience with breathtaking low level aerobatics. </p>.In space, it’s no longer about nationality but humanity: IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.<p>The performance concluded with synchronised manoeuvring by the Suryakiran Aerobatics Team and Sarang helicopter display team, leaving the audience spellbound.</p><p>Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, beside others attended the event. </p><p>Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said one of the aims of organising the airshow in Guwahati was to attract youths from the Northeast towards the IAF and aviation sector as a career and to serve the nation. </p><p>The fly-past featured formations named after iconic landmarks of the Northeast - Lachit, Kaziranga, Manas, Haati (Elephant), and Barak - symbolising the region’s heritage blended with the might of modern aviation. </p><p>The LCA Tejas, flying under the call sign “Lachit”, opened the display as a tribute to Assamese war hero Lachit Barphukan, while Apache helicopters under the call sign “Rhinoceros” honoured the region’s wildlife.</p><p>The event, however, resulted in traffic snarls on the stretch of about 8kms along the Brahmaputra as thousands thronged to witness the air display.</p>