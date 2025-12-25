Bengaluru: 1,295 booked for drunk-driving in 72 hours

<p>Bengaluru: In a large year-end enforcement drive aimed at curbing road fatalities, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Traffic Police (BTP) have booked 1,295 vehicle users for driving under the influence of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=alcohol">alcohol</a> in 72 hours. </p><p>The special drive, conducted between December 22 and 24, saw 89,236 vehicles being flagged down across 50 traffic police stations in the city. </p><p>The crackdown is part of the police's "zero tolerance" strategy against drunk-driving, especially with New Year festivities around the corner, </p>.Drunk pedestrian run over by private bus in Bengaluru; driver arrested.<p><strong>High-intensity 'naka bandi'</strong></p><p>Using a "composite naka bandi" strategy where the law and order and traffic wings work in tandem, the police set up checkpoints on major arterial roads and at sensitive junctions. </p><p>"This drive is going on. Our primary objective is to prevent road accidents during the festive week," a senior traffic police officer told DH. "Of the 1,295 cases registered, a significant majority were two-wheeler riders, followed by car drivers." </p><p>While the checks caused minor slowdowns at certain junctions, most drivers welcomed the strict enforcement. </p><p>"It’s better to be delayed by five minutes at a checkpoint than to have a drunk driver swerving into your lane," a cab driver said. "During the Christmas-New Year week, the city’s roads become very unpredictable. Knowing the police are out there provides a sense of safety." </p><p>First-time offenders face a fine of Rs 10,000 and a suspension of driving licence for three to six months. Repeat offenders could face imprisonment. </p><p>The BTP plans to intensify the drive on December 31, with more personnel expected to be deployed across the city to ensure a "dry and safe" transition into 2026.</p>