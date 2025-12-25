Menu
School teacher shot dead on Aligarh Muslim University campus

AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem Ali identified the deceased as Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at ABK Union High School, affiliated with the university.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 08:14 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 08:14 IST
