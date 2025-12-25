<p>Aligarh (UP): A school teacher was shot dead by unidentified assailants on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aligarh">Aligarh </a>Muslim University (AMU) campus, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem Ali identified the deceased as Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at ABK Union High School, affiliated with the university.</p>.<p>On Wednesday night, Rao Danish Ali was walking near the Kennedy Auditorium with two of his colleagues when some masked men accosted him and fired at him from point-blank range after briefly talking to him, the proctor told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Biometric attendance now mandatory for madrasa teachers in UP's Aligarh.<p>He collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, Mohammad Waseem Ali said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred after 9 pm. Rao Danish had gone to the AMU canteen for tea, which was part of his daily routine, he said.</p>.<p>Though the shooting was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the canteen, the footage was unclear due to darkness and fog, the proctor said.</p>.<p>Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and an alert was issued to trace the assailants.</p>.<p>Kumar told reporters late Wednesday night that police have spoken to the victim's family and colleagues to ascertain the motive behind the killing.</p>.<p>Police are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to track the movement of the attackers, he said. </p>