Homeworld

Pakistani security forces kill ten terrorists during separate operations

Pakistan was ranked second on the Global Terrorism Index 2025 in March, with fatalities from terrorist attacks increasing by 45 per cent compared to the previous year.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 14:48 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 14:48 IST
