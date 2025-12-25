<p>Peshawar: Pakistani security forces neutralised at least 10 terrorists, including a high-value target, during separate intelligence-based operations in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the army said on Thursday.</p>.<p>In a statement, the army said that two terrorists, including the ring leader Dilawar, were killed during an operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday. </p><p>Dilawar was a high-value target wanted by law enforcement agencies for his involvement in multiple terrorist activities, with a bounty of PkRs 4 million placed on his head by the government, it said. </p><p>Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were actively involved in attacks against security forces and civilians.</p>.<p>In a separate statement, the army said security forces conducted another operation on Wednesday in Kalat district, Balochistan, on the reported presence of terrorists.</p>.Bonhomie between US, Pakistan very concerning development for India: Congress.<p>During an intense exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed, it said, adding that a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the site.</p>.<p>“These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the army said, adding that a sanitisation operation was underway to eliminate any remaining militants.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, security forces killed 12 terrorists in a similar operation in Kalat.</p>.<p>Pakistan was ranked second on the Global Terrorism Index 2025 in March, with fatalities from terrorist attacks increasing by 45 per cent compared to the previous year.</p>