Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: 39 ready-to-move in houses sealed over 'violations'

During a visit to the layout on Tuesday, a DH reporter found the entrance gates of over a dozen houses sealed, while a few remained untouched.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 21:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 21:31 IST
BengaluruReal Estate

Follow us on :

Follow Us