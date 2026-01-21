<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru East City Corporation has sealed 39 houses in Saravana Layout, Horamavu, for building without plan approvals, violating setback rules and encroaching on stormwater drains.</p>.<p>However, the action came only after the developer completed the row houses and some buyers had moved in.</p>.<p>During a visit to the layout on Tuesday, a <span class="italic">DH</span> reporter found the entrance gates of over a dozen houses sealed, while a few remained untouched.</p>.<p>A senior East Corporation official said the builder constructed the houses without plan approval. He noted that setback rules had been violated, with the first notice issued in November and the next in early January.</p>.Bengaluru: 66 PGs inspected; 10 sealed for poor hygiene.<p>People at the site said the notices where a shock as the houses were ready for possession. "No 'B' khata property gets building plan approvals. This is a legal problem for all property owners in Bengaluru. The rest of the records are in order. The claim of stormwater encroachment is also not true," one said.</p>.<p>The land developer was not available for comment.</p>