Bengaluru: 5K run for road safety awareness on Feb 1

<p>Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday announced a public awareness initiative on road safety.</p>.<p>The '5K Safe-a-thon' aims to highlight the rise in road accidents caused by reckless driving and safety violations.</p>.<p>With the motto 'Our Road, Our Safety', the run is scheduled for February 1, from 6 am to 8 am, starting at Kanteerava Stadium.</p>.<p>"Road safety is everyone's duty. Let us pledge for safer traffic by joining the campaign — walk, cycle or run," Reddy said.</p>.<p>Registration is free. To register, visit www.saferoadskarnataka.com.</p>