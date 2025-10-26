<p>Bengaluru: A 57-year-old realtor was killed after being allegedly run over by a cement mixer truck in the Chikkajala Traffic Police Station limits on Saturday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Darshan, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, who also ran a signboard-making business.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at 8.45 am on the Sathanur–Bagalur Road. Darshan was reportedly heading towards Hoskote to inspect a property when a speeding truck rammed into his motorcycle from behind, killing him on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, the police said.</p>