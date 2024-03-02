Bengaluru blast: CCTV camera shows masked suspect leaving Rameshwaram Cafe, briefly looking at his wristwatch

Bengaluru: A man suspected to have planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) inside the Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday briefly looked at his wristwatch as he walked out of the popular eatery in eastern Bengaluru's Brookefield area, fresh CCTV footage accessed by DH shows.
Ten people were injured in the low-intensity blast that sent shockwaves through India's IT hub. Police are treating the case as an act of terrorism and have invoked charges under two sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Footage from a nearby establishment shows the suspect wearing a white cap, a black face mask, a backpack, a long-sleeved shirt, dark trousers and shoes around 11.50 am. Then, at 11:50:29, he quickly glances at his wristwatch, moments after exiting the eatery.
Senior police officers are yet to confirm the identity of the suspect, who is believed to be aged between 30 and 35 years.
DH has learnt that the suspect was booked under sections 15 (terrorist act) and 16 (punishment for terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 307 (attempted murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Explosive Substance Act, including causing explosion likely to endanger life or property. The case was registered by the HAL police. The investigations are being carried out by Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch (CCB).
“As regards Rameshwaram cafe incident, investigation is in full swing,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning. “Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and co-operate.”
As regards Rameshwaram cafe incident, investigation is in full swing. Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and co-operate.— CP Bengaluru ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು (@CPBlr) March 2, 2024
As per a police statement issued late on Friday evening, the IED blast occurred between 12.50 pm and 1 pm. However, first responders and eyewitnesses on the spot told DH that they heard a loud sound at around 1.06 pm during the busy lunch service. Sources estimated that 30-35 people were present at the time of the explosion.
Investigators found a 9v battery, a timer and a few nuts and bolts scattered around the crime scene. A team from the National Security Guard (NSG), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and police continued the probe Saturday morning.
“The man ordered Rava idli before keeping the bag near a tree [adjacent to the cafe next to the kitchen sink],” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said while addressing the media.
“A timer was fixed and the blast occurred exactly an hour later. It was a low-intensity blast.” The DyCM stated that the suspect's movements, including his arrival at the eatery by bus, have been recorded, along with his facial data.