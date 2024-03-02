Bengaluru blast: CCTV camera shows masked suspect leaving Rameshwaram Cafe, briefly looking at his wristwatch

Bengaluru: A man suspected to have planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) inside the Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday briefly looked at his wristwatch as he walked out of the popular eatery in eastern Bengaluru's Brookefield area, fresh CCTV footage accessed by DH shows.

Ten people were injured in the low-intensity blast that sent shockwaves through India's IT hub. Police are treating the case as an act of terrorism and have invoked charges under two sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Footage from a nearby establishment shows the suspect wearing a white cap, a black face mask, a backpack, a long-sleeved shirt, dark trousers and shoes around 11.50 am. Then, at 11:50:29, he quickly glances at his wristwatch, moments after exiting the eatery.