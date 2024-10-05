Bengaluru: Both 'A' & 'B' khata properties eligible for e-khata, says BBMP

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru's civic body says e-khata will be issued to both 'A' and 'B' khata properties. </p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a> has published draft e-khata documents of 21 lakh properties on its website. </p>.<p>It also says documents such as Aadhaar, registered deeds and encumbrance certificate (ECs) were sought from the citizens to curb fraudulent property registrations. </p>.<p>BBMP Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil issued the clarification after citizens expressed concerns over the recent launch of faceless, contactless and online e-khata issuance system. </p>.<p>"We have already published more than 21 lakh e-khatas available online. They can be downloaded anytime and anywhere. Both 'A' and 'B' khata drafts are available," Moudgil said. </p>.<p>To get the final e-khata, property owners are required to provide electronic IDs of some documents such as sale or registered deeds, Aadhaar eKYC, Bescom 10-digit number, GPS and photographs of the property and EC.</p>.<p>"Once the above details are fed electronically, the software will verify all documents and automatically issue the final e-khata," the official explained. </p>.BDA approval must for building plans under 20,000 sqm in Bengaluru: BBMP.<p>If the entered information is incomplete or mismatches with the BBMP records or there is objection filed by someone, citizens can meet the jurisdictional assistant revenue officer (ARO). </p>.<p>Moudgil added that helpdesks have been set up in each zonal office, and anyone can call 1533 to raise concerns. </p>