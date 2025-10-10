<p>New Delhi: A noticeable change in the way Yashasvi Jaiswal batted on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies was his shot selection and discipline. A naturally aggressive player whose strength is square of the wicket, the southpaw switched the template to patience and scoring down the ground in the ‘V’ for the better part of his innings.</p>.<p>The 23-year-old did this to atone for a missed opportunity in the opening Test where he got out for 36, his penchant to cut costing his wicket. That discipline and fire saw him score an unbeaten 173 off 253 balls to put India on course for a massive first innings total at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak lauded the youngster for his matured innings.</p>.<p>“The determination he showed was important,” said Kotak at the end of day’s press conference. “The new ball was coming onto the bat nicely. After 60-65 overs the ball wasn’t coming onto the bat nicely. So I think he took enough time. He didn’t play a single bad shot. That’s what he told me during tea time too. Last match he missed out on a big innings. The way he approached the batting today was brilliant.</p>.<p>“You all know that he’s very aggressive and he likes to score runs quickly. According to the wicket, the way he adapted, the shots he decided on that wicket, what he felt with the bounce, and the pace of the wicket, was brilliant. For me, the most important part was how determined he was to play a big innings. After not being so aggressive also he’s batting on 173. So, that shows how good he batted. I think he did brilliantly today.”</p>.<p><strong>Morale-boosting</strong></p>.<p>Kotak also lauded Sai Sudharsan for scoring a morale-boosting 87 off 165 balls that has calmed the storm around him following a sedate start to his international career.</p>.<p>“We all know how talented he is. Every time, probably, you won’t look at the score. You will look at the batsman, how he’s batting, how he’s pacing his innings, what kind of shots he plays. Sometimes, one or two innings, anybody can fail.</p>.<p>“But he batted brilliantly today. He’s someone who is mentally very tough. You’ll never see him under pressure. You’ll never see him change his style of playing. He always plays on the merit. So, the same way, he batted today. You may be thinking, what happens if Sai gets out (cheaply) today. But, if you see his innings, you never felt from ball one, that he’s thinking he is under pressure. That’s why, we know how talented he is.”</p>