Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IND vs WI Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal ‘cuts’ it down to reap reward

The 23-year-old did this to atone for a missed opportunity in the opening Test where he got out for 36, his penchant to cut costing his wicket.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 16:50 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us