Bengaluru central city corporation launches crackdown on illegal banners

<p>Bengaluru: A day after GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to remove illegal banners and flexes, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, on Wednesday, conducted a drive to remove such hoardings.</p>.<p>Illegal banners and flexes were removed from Shanthala Nagar on Residency Road, Haridevpur Road, Cubbon Road, MG Road, Sirsi Circle, Siddapura Road, Hosur Main Road, VV Puram, Cubbonpet, Sajjan Rao Circle, Bannerghatta Road, Lalbagh Main Road, and surrounding areas.</p>.<p>Cleanliness drive</p>.<p>The corporation also conducted an intensive cleanliness drive in KR Market.</p>.<p>As part of the operation, tractors, JCBs, auto tippers and other mechanical equipment were deployed to clear silt deposits, unused household furniture, construction debris, waste materials and other garbage from major roads and frequently used public areas.</p>