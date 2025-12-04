<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has seized Rs 28.75 crore worth of MDMA crystals and hydro ganja in separate raids across Bengaluru ahead of New Year celebrations, thwarting plans to sell narcotics at inflated rates during the festivities.</p>.<p>Two foreign nationals, including a Tanzanian woman, have been arrested. Police also intercepted parcels at the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet, seizing 8 kg of hydro ganja.</p>.<p>In the first case, CCB officers searched a Sampigehalli house and arrested Nancy Omary, 29, a Tanzanian national, recovering 9 kg of MDMA crystals.</p>.<p>Nancy, reportedly a hairstylist, arrived in India three years ago on a tourist visa. Another peddler who assisted her is absconding. Police are working to trace the accomplice based on information provided by Nancy.</p>.<p>In the second case, the CCB arrested Emmanuel Arenji Idoke, 28, a Nigerian who arrived on a business visa four years ago and rented a house in Siddapura.</p>.<p>Police seized 1 kg of MDMA. Emmanuel allegedly sourced drugs from Delhi and supplied them to local consumers, including students and tech professionals, with plans to sell at inflated prices during New Year.</p>.AI-enabled plan to end Bengaluru's civic woes meets an unexpected fate.<p>He had previously been arrested under the NDPS Act in 2024 and released in April 2025. He was apprehended again while peddling drugs near the Lalbagh South Gate.</p>.<p>In the third operation, the CCB Anti-Narcotics Wing intercepted parcels at the Foreign Post Office, Chamarajpet, and seized 8 kg of hydro ganja worth about Rs 8 crore. The contraband was sourced from abroad and routed to Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those behind the smuggling attempt.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Rs 142-cr drugs recovered in 11 months — highest in a decade</span><br /><br />Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said they have seized narcotics worth Rs 142 crore in the last 11 months, the highest recovery in a decade.</p>.<p>He said November saw the largest haul, following coordinated raids by the CCB and city police.</p>.<p>He added that police citywide have been placed on high alert to curb drug peddling, with a focus on overstaying foreigners and courier agencies receiving international parcels increasingly used for smuggling.</p>