Bengaluru Central Prison raid yields mobile phones, prohibited goods

<p>Bengaluru: Continuing a special drive, authorities seized eight mobile phones and other prohibited items from the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.</p>.<p>During searches conducted at 8.30 pm on January 17, officials also recovered seven SIM cards, a charger, two earphones, three earbuds, extra clothing, and blankets.</p>.Bengaluru: Drugs worth Rs 5.15 crore seized, Nigerian drug peddler held.<p>According to officials, a total of 28 FIRs have been registered so far for the use of prohibited items inside the prison, and 142 mobile phones have been recovered from inmates.</p>