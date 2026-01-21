Menu
Bengaluru Central Prison raid yields mobile phones, prohibited goods

During searches conducted at 8.30 pm on January 17, officials also recovered seven SIM cards, a charger, two earphones, three earbuds, extra clothing, and blankets.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 21:54 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 21:54 IST
BengaluruParappana Agrahara

