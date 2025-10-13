<p>Bengaluru: A college student from Bengaluru, who had consumed rat poison, died at a hospital on Saturday, officials said.</p>.<p>Police said the deceased, 22-year-old Swarna, a MSc student at a city-based college, consumed rat poison last week at her hostel and boarded a bus to her native Chikkaballapur.</p>.<p>She was moved to the hospital in a semi-conscious state, where she succumbed after a week.</p>.<p>The High Grounds police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and initiated a probe. Further probe is underway. Preliminary probe indicates that the girl was distressed over a recent family tragedy.</p>