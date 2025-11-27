Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'Coach can only prepare team but players have to deliver': Gavaskar

Gavaskar added that Gambhir is the same coach who helped India win the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup and now critics were baying for his blood after the home series loss.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 09:13 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest cricketSunil GavaskarGautam Gambhir

Follow us on :

Follow Us