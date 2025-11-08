<p>Bengaluru: Suspecting his wife’s fidelity, a 31-year-old driver of a travel agency murdered his 20-year-old wife in Amruthahalli on Thursday night.</p>.<p>The victim, Anjali, worked at a vegetable shop, while her husband, Ravichandra, was employed as a driver. A senior police officer said the couple, both from Pavagada, were in their second marriage and lived in a rented house in Amruthahalli.</p>.<p>Ravichandra allegedly slit Anjali’s throat with a knife. Neighbours, who heard her screams, rushed to the house and found her lying in a pool of blood.</p>.Bengaluru woman killed over suspected affair; husband claimed 'accidental electric shock', arrested.<p>Meanwhile, beat police noticed Ravichandra running on the main road with bloodstains on his shirt and nabbed him. He confessed to the murder during questioning.</p>.<p>Police said Ravichandra told them he had seen Anjali talking to another man in the area and enraged by suspicion, committed the crime. The forensic and Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO) teams visited the spot and collected evidence.</p>