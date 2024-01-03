Bengaluru crime in 2023 up by 48.34% in a year: Report

Bengaluru: Bengaluru reported 68,518 cases under various types of crimes in 2023, data released on Tuesday showed.
The numbers are up by 48.34% compared to 2022, when the city reported 46,187 cases.
Police said three factors attributed to the rise in cases: a friendly police force encouraging people to register complaints, conversion of the control room (112) calls to complaints, and e-FIR facility.
Rs 103-cr drugs seized
Police said in 2023, drugs worth an estimated Rs 103 crore were seized and 68,518 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered. A total of 39,156 kg of narcotic substances were seized.
The city police also registered 5,994 cases under various acts concerning illegal activities like gambling, betting, and illegal arms, and arrested 9,614 people.
Foreigners deported
The data revealed that 247 foreigners were deported in 2023, based on the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) report. As many as 126 foreigners were arrested and 92 cases were registered, the data showed.