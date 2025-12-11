Bengaluru crime: Thief robbed by thieves; valuables worth Rs 70-lakh recovered

<p>Bengaluru: Avalahalli police arrested a 26-year-old burglar and a gang that robbed him shortly after he stole valuables from a gated villa community near Whitefield.</p>.<p>Police said the accused, Esai Raj alias Kunta, broke into a villa on November 22 and escaped with around 300 grams of gold jewellery. The owner, who had just returned from Dharmasthala, had approached the police to file a case.</p>.<p>While fleeing through the Mandur crematorium area around 8 pm, Kunta was allegedly confronted by habitual offenders Mounesh Rao, Darshan Ali alias Appu, Chandan and Sunil, who robbed him of the stolen gold and extorted Rs 3,000.</p>.Four held in Rs 3-crore gold robbery case in Hubballi .<p>After being robbed, Kunta targeted two more houses in the locality and committed fresh thefts within 10 hours.</p>.<p>The police recovered 447 grams of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh, besides Rs 28,000 cash. All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody.</p>