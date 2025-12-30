<p>Bengaluru: The HAL police under the Whitefield division in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against two people after a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">cylinder explosion </a>in a PG on Monday killed one and injured three others, officials said. </p><p>K Parashurama, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), confirmed to DH that the case was registered under the BNS section related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Vishnu, the building owner, and Roja, who was locally maintaining Seven Hills Sai Co Living PG near Kundalahalli. </p>.One killed, three injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Bengaluru PG.<p>At around 6.15 pm, fire and smoke were detected on the G+6 building housing the PG. The PG contained 43 rooms, the police said, adding that the fire was a result of a commercial Bharat Gas cylinder explosion. </p><p>The fire led to the death of Aravind, 23, from Ballari, working as a senior analyst at a private firm in Bengaluru. The injured were Venkatesh, 28, from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, Vishal Verma, 23, and CV Goel, 25, both from Uttarakhand.</p><p>“Preliminary probe revealed that the gas leak was observed around 2 pm, and it was neglected. There was also no proper ventilation. Two commercial cylinders and one domestic cylinder were found at the spot,” a senior officer told DH.</p>