EC revises Uttar Pradesh SIR schedule; to publish draft list on January 6

According to the new schedule, claims and objections will be invited from January 6 to February 6, he said.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 12:19 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 12:19 IST
