Bengaluru doctor held for ordering hydro ganja from the Netherlands

Bengaluru: A doctor at a well-known private hospital in west Bengaluru was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials for allegedly ordering and consuming hydro ganja.
The CCB’s Anti Narcotics Wing (ANW) sleuths arrested Dr Nikhil Gopalakrishnan based on confirmed leads about ordering hydro ganja that reached him through foreigner’s post from the Netherlands.
A CCB source said: “Gopalakrishnan used it only for consumption. Investigation in this case continues as to how he ordered hydro ganja and who was his contact.”
Police are digging for more information about Gopalakrishnan and ascertaining his past orders of hydro ganja, if any. The source said that the doctor appears to be addicted to the contraband.
Another police source said that the suspect Gopalakrishnan is originally from Tamil Nadu and had been living in Yeshwantpur in Northern Bengaluru.
It is interesting to note that the international hacker, Srikrishna alias Sriki, was first arrested in November 2020, and was accused of ordering hydro ganja on the dark web with Bitcoins that he earned by hacking the state government’s e-governance and other websites.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the bitcoin case and have arrested Sriki.
In two other separate cases, the ANW officers arrested three drug peddlers, all foreign nationals, and seized contraband worth a whopping Rs 2.3 crore.
The arrested have been identified as Chainasa Cyprilan Okoye, 38, Kalu Chukwa, 40, both from Nigeria; Emmanuel Kwasy, 32, from Ghana. The suspects have been caught in two different cases.
Both the cases have been registered in Soladevanahalli police station and three foreign nationals are arrested. In one of the cases, the suspect was arrested in Mumbai earlier for selling Ganja and had come out on bail. He continued his business in Bengaluru and roped in another friend for peddling contraband.
A police officer close to the investigation told DH that the suspects bought contraband from their other friends who are foreign nationals as well and sold it at lesser prices to college students and usual customers. Police are getting to the root of it and are tracking the suspects who sourced them drugs.
The CCB has seized 730 grams of MDMA crystals, 1273 ecstasy pills, 42 grams hydro ganja. Four mobiles used by the suspects were also seized.
(Published 28 February 2024, 00:42 IST)