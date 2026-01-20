Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Drugs worth Rs 5.15 crore seized, foreign national arrested

"About 2.5 kg of MDMA and 300 ecstasy tablets were seized from his possession. The total value of the contraband is estimated at Rs 5.15 crore," police said in a release.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 15:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 15:39 IST
Bengaluru newsdrugs seizedarrests

Follow us on :

Follow Us