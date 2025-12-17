Menu
Bengaluru: FIR against RWA of apartment for illegal fine collection on serious offences

The RWA is further accused of collecting the fines and letting the culprits go scot free, hiding such offences from the jurisdictional police and hindering justice.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 06:59 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 06:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeRWA

