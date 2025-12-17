<p>Bengaluru: The Kumbalgodu police have registered a case against the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of an apartment complex for allegedly creating a bylaw to illegally collect fines from residents indulging in criminal activities. </p><p>The FIR names the RWA of Provident Sunworth Apartment and the firm offering security services to the apartment premises, police said. </p><p>According to the police, the RWA had created a bylaw allowing them to collect fines from those residents engaging in criminal activities like drug consumption and storage, theft and serious offences like sexual harassment. </p>.Man arrested for encroaching 482 acres of forest, government land in Kengeri.<p>The RWA is further accused of collecting the fines and letting the culprits go scot free, hiding such offences from the jurisdictional police and hindering justice. Police officials said that the security agency was hand-in-glove with the RWA and hence they were named in the FIR. </p><p>Kumbalgodu police have invoked BNS Sections 211 (Omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it), 238 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 239 (Intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) against the suspects. </p><p>Relevant sections under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were also invoked, the police said.</p>