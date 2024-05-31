Bengaluru gaming zones level up safety after Rajkot fire tragedy 

Bengaluru: In the wake of a tragic fire at a Rajkot gaming zone that claimed 27 lives, including children, Bengaluru gaming establishments are ramping up safety precautions on their premises.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered comprehensive inspections of 24 gaming zones across the city. Civic officials are urging stricter adherence to fire safety protocols to prevent tragedies similar to Rajkot.
They want gaming zones to ensure staff are adequately trained to handle emergencies and readily accessible fire extinguishers are in place. Regular inspections and proper certification will now be emphasised to guarantee safety, a BBMP official told DH.
To check if gaming zones are indeed following safety rules, DH visited some of them.
It is learnt that a gaming zone receives 150 to 200 people a day on average. Although fire extinguishers were present, they are not in adequate numbers. Emergency exits are seen only in few places.
Gaming zones in the city have started taking precautions to equip the zones with safety protocols. "Twelve fire extinguishers, CCTV cameras, and first aid kits have been installed," said Shivakumar, head of security at an outlet in Koramangala.
Inspections are now underway to ensure gaming zones meet safety protocols. Skilled staff are also actively involved in continuously improving safety measures on-site. "We do not work individually; it is teamwork," Shivakumar added, underlining the need to prevent similar tragedies and create a safe space for customers.
Technicians at gaming zones have been newly appointed to check the functionality and safety factor for the rides.
"They now conduct daily checks on ride functionality and safety before opening to the customers. We usually inspect potential malfunctions, especially with the wiring, ensuring rides are only operational when safe," said the head of security of a mall in Rajajinagar with a fairly large gaming zone.
"During emergencies, we prioritise evacuation via exits, then utilise fire extinguishers promptly. For severe situations, we call in the fire department," explains a VR technician from Garuda Mall.
BBMP officials, who were a part of the drive that inspected these gaming zones, told DH, "We have checked whether these zones have complied with the fire and safety norms and whether the electrical installations are as per the rules. The final report is awaited, and it will be submitted to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar."