Bengaluru gears up for Kambala

Types of Kambala

There are broadly two types of Kambala, says Gunapala Kadamba, president of the Kambala Academy and founder-secretary of the Dakshina Kannada Kambala Committee. “The traditional version is held on paddy fields, while modern Kambala is conducted on grounds converted into tracks. The latter is conducted under floodlights and with laser beams and other modern technology,” he says. Conventionally, the competition is held across six categories, based on the expertise of the buffaloes.