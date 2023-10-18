Bengaluru gears up for Kambala

Kambala, the buffalo-racing sport, is coming to Bengaluru this November in a marked departure from convention.
About 125 pairs of buffaloes and an equal number of jockeys are expected to arrive in the city from Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and Kerala’s Kasaragod district.
The Bengaluru event will be held over two days — November 25 and 26 — at Palace Grounds.
Gurukiran, well-known film music composer and member of the organising committee, says, “We have dug a four-foot deep and 140-metre-long track for the races.”
The track is filled with a mix of crushed gravel, sand and mud. “In Bengaluru, the soil takes longer to absorb water. We are currently testing this out,” he explains. “We have also dug a borewell at the premises to ensure easy access to water.”
Long journey
The buffaloes are expected to make their way to Bengaluru in a truck. They will have a stopover at Hassan.
Talking about the challenges, Shakti Prasad, a buffalo owner, says he is concerned about the journey.
“It’s a tiring journey for them and will result in body pain. That is why they will arrive two days ahead of the event so they are well rested before the race,” he says.
He believes the change in weather will not affect their performance, “Once they are on the field, I do not think it will be a problem. They will adapt,” he says.
But he is particular about the evenness of the track. “We will examine the track and make the journey only if it is level. I don’t want my jockey or buffaloes to suffer injuries,” he says.
Srinivas Gowda, who holds the record for the quickest Kambala sprint, is one of Shakti’s jockeys and will be participating in the Bengaluru event. Shakti’s buffaloes — Mijar Putta and Mijar Appu — have been winning medals continuously for six seasons.
Veterinary doctors and ambulances will also travel with the animals and will be stationed at Palace Grounds.
Small town to big city
Historically, the Kambala festival and its main event, the buffalo race, have been conducted in the taluks and small towns in coastal Karnataka.
The decision to host it in Bengaluru was mooted by Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai, convenor of the Bengaluru Kambala Committee.
Traditionally after the paddy harvest, fields are turned into tracks filled with water and slush. Two pairs of buffaloes accompanied by a jockey each compete in each round, and winners make it to subsequent rounds. Winners are determined by speed and how high they splash the water.
Over the years, Kambala has become an important event in the region’s cultural calendar. While earlier, winners were given fruits and vegetables as prizes, they are now honoured with gold and cash.
Types of Kambala
There are broadly two types of Kambala, says Gunapala Kadamba, president of the Kambala Academy and founder-secretary of the Dakshina Kannada Kambala Committee. “The traditional version is held on paddy fields, while modern Kambala is conducted on grounds converted into tracks. The latter is conducted under floodlights and with laser beams and other modern technology,” he says. Conventionally, the competition is held across six categories, based on the expertise of the buffaloes.
Supreme Court order
In 2014, the Supreme Court banned Kambala, citing cruelty to animals. But in 2017, the sport was legalised after pressure from political leaders and the public. MLA Ashok Kumar Rai was quoted as saying that the organisers will strictly adhere to Supreme Court regulations to avoid cruelty and ensure the animals are treated well. The MLA stated that the event in Bengaluru is estimated to cost Rs 6 crore, and will attract a footfall of 6 to 7 lakh. The winning jockey gets two sovereigns of gold, and the runner-up one, he revealed.