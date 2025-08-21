<p>Bengaluru: The ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) app, launched by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), has drawn flack from users over persistent technical glitches.</p>.<p>Though meant to help citizens report traffic violations, the app’s long list of conditions makes filing complaints difficult, users say.</p>.<p>To get the accurate location and time of the violation, the police want citizens to enable the geo-location while taking pictures. But many report that even after enabling geo-location and uploading photographs through the app, their complaints are rejected.</p>.<p>Prashanth, a tech professional, said, “I follow all the instructions of the police while posting on the ASTraM app, yet my complaint is rejected. I just do not understand what the issue is.”</p>.A website now helps you calculate auto meter fares .<p>Others complain that instead of simplifying reporting, the police respond on X with more instructions rather than acting against violators.</p>.<p>Vinay, another user, said, “It is a public platform. It should be easier to use. When we ask questions on X, police personnel are interested in questioning us and directing us rather than questioning the violators.”</p>.<p>Users vent their frustration on X by tagging the BTP only to receive more instructions from the police. </p>.<p>Users have also flagged inaccuracies in the ‘Plan My Trip’ feature, citing mismatches of at least two kilometres and significant time differences compared with Google Maps and Apple Maps.</p>.<p>Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said, “We are trying to validate all traffic violations. Everything should be solved and validated in a month’s time.”</p>.<p>The police believe the issue is largely faced by Android users, where geo-location is not enabled by default.</p>