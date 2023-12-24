Bengaluru: Headmistress who ‘made kids clean school toilets’ sent to jail

Bengaluru: The headmistress of a government school in Bengaluru, who reportedly made two students clean the toilets, was arrested by the police and has been placed in judicial custody.
The headmistress of Government Model Higher Primary School in Andrahalli in the Byadarahalli police station limits allegedly made the students clean toilets regularly. After the video of kids cleaning the toilet was shared with the parents, a protest was held on the school premises on Friday. The Block Education Officer (BEO) arrived at the school and conducted an inspection.
He suspended Lakshmi Devamma, the headmistress of the school, and eventually filed a complaint against her. After filing an FIR police arrested her and produced to court on Saturday. The court placed her in judicial custody.