Bengaluru International Film Fest from Feb 29 to March 7

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held from February 29 to March 7, officials said.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival at a ceremony to be held in front of the Vidhana Soudha on the evening of February 29, said the organising committee, which met on Wednesday.
The government has allocated Rs 1.61 crore for the festival and has promised more funds if necessary. While the chief minister heads the organising committee, the government has also formed a core committee under the secretary of the Department of Information and Public Relations to oversee the arrangements for the festival.
The annual film festival has received recognition from the Belgium-headquartered FIAPF (English for the International Federation of Film Producers' Associations).
Its latest edition will feature films promoting brotherhood, harmony, constitutional values and inclusiveness. In addition, it will feature the films of Kannada actor Leelavathi and filmmakers SK Bhagavan and CV Shivashankar, all of whom passed away last year.
Vidyashankar, who has experience in organising film festivals, has been appointed the artistic director for the festival. The committee will also hire organisers/technical consultants/volunteers.
The following is the festival's tentative schedule:
March 1-7: Film screening at the 11-screen PVR Cinemas located at Orion Mall, Dr Rajkumar Road. Acclaimed films from India and abroad will be screened in the first phase.
March 7: Valedictory event at the Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha; award presentation by the Governor.