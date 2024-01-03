Bengaluru International Film Fest from Feb 29 to March 7

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be held from February 29 to March 7, officials said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival at a ceremony to be held in front of the Vidhana Soudha on the evening of February 29, said the organising committee, which met on Wednesday.

The government has allocated Rs 1.61 crore for the festival and has promised more funds if necessary. While the chief minister heads the organising committee, the government has also formed a core committee under the secretary of the Department of Information and Public Relations to oversee the arrangements for the festival.