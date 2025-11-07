<p class="bodytext">The Bengaluru Jazz Fest 2025 will be held across multiple venues in the city starting this weekend. Presented in association with Bosch India, this edition’s theme is ‘Indo-German Jazz’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This year’s highlight is the Bosch Big Band Jazz Orchestra from Stuttgart, which will make its India debut on November 22 at St Joseph’s University auditorium, Shanthinagar. The group has been led by renowned saxophonist Prof Matthias Anton since 2020.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It will feature performances by Radha Thomas and the Aman Mahajan Quartet, Gerard Machado Network, MoonArra, Sukanya Ramagopal’s Stree Taal Tarang, 22nd Avenue Quartet, Can’t Quit the Blues, Joey Sharma Trio, Magnus Dauner, and Karthik Mani.</p>.'Indian audiences are very open-minded when it comes to fusion music': Djembe maestro Taufiq Qureshi.<p class="bodytext">It will be held at Goethe-Institut, Indiranagar; Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar; Science Gallery, Ballari Road; Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield; Sabha BLR, Kamaraj Road; Bangalore School of Music, R T Nagar; and St Joseph’s University auditorium, Shanthinagar.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Bengaluru Jazz Fest on November 8, 12, 14, 15, 16, 21, and 22, across multiple venues. Entry free. For details and to RSVP, visit bengalurujazzfest.com.</span></p>