Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru lakes dying, one committee at a time

The report urged the government to prevent the ecological collapse of a city built around its water bodies by surveying lakes, clearing encroachments, fencing their boundaries, and preventing contamination.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 19:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 19:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSpecialsInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us