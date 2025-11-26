Bengaluru: Lorry driver dies after 12-wheeler plunges into Bidaraguppe Lake

<p>Bengaluru: A 37-year-old lorry driver died late on Monday after his 12-wheeler truck plunged into Bidaraguppe Lake on the Attibele-Sarjapur main road in Anekal taluk.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 11.30 pm near a curve in the road by the lake.</p>.<p>According to Attibele police, Mahesh Pawar (37) of Kalaburagi was driving from Attibele to Sarjapur when he lost control and drove straight into the lake instead of turning. The truck was fully submerged due to the lake’s depth, police said.</p>.Bengaluru CCB busts major synthetic drug network; Nigerian arrested with Rs 23.74 crore MDMA haul.<p>Police suspect the driver may have swerved to avoid a pothole or another vehicle, causing him to lose control and plunge into the lake.</p>.<p>A rescue operation was launched on Tuesday morning.</p>.<p>Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services and Attibele police retrieved the submerged vehicle and the driver’s body.</p>.<p>Two cranes were used to pull the truck from the lake. The body was sent to Oxford Hospital in Attibele for post-mortem. Attibele police have registered an accident case.</p>