Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Lorry driver dies after 12-wheeler plunges into Bidaraguppe Lake

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm near a curve in the road by the lake
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 19:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 19:56 IST
Bengaluru newsAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us