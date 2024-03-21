Bengaluru: Man arrested for extorting woman, threatening by using Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel’s names

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman, extorting her and threatening her family by name-dropping gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel. The arrested is Affan Ahmed, 28, a resident of Shantinagar in Bengaluru.
According to the police, the 26-year-old victim met Ahmed at a family wedding in August 2023. The victim claimed that they became close subsequently and then met a few times at the suspect’s behest.
The woman alleged that Ahmed sent her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp and claimed that he had her explicit photographs and videos and would leak them on social media. Scared of the threats, the victim said that she paid him Rs 1.28 lakh.
The victim also claimed that when her brothers went to speak with Ahmed, he told them that his father knew Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel and that he would teach their family a lesson. He also abused them, the victim claimed.
“Prima facie it was found that the suspect said such things to scare them,” Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said, adding that further investigations were on.
Ahmed was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sexual harassment, extortion and voyeurism, and the Information Technology (IT) Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody.
(Published 21 March 2024, 17:14 IST)