Bengaluru: Man arrested for extorting woman, threatening by using Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel’s names

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman, extorting her and threatening her family by name-dropping gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel. The arrested is Affan Ahmed, 28, a resident of Shantinagar in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the 26-year-old victim met Ahmed at a family wedding in August 2023. The victim claimed that they became close subsequently and then met a few times at the suspect’s behest.

The woman alleged that Ahmed sent her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp and claimed that he had her explicit photographs and videos and would leak them on social media. Scared of the threats, the victim said that she paid him Rs 1.28 lakh.