<p>Bengaluru: A 41-year-old man in north Bengaluru allegedly murdered his wife and later walked into a police station to surrender, police officials said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on December 25 at Agrahara Layout in D. Sampigehalli, near Yelahanka. Police said the couple frequently quarrelled over the woman's employment at a massage parlour.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Ayesha S. Her husband, Syed Zabi, was reportedly unhappy with her job at the massage parlour and had asked her to quit, leading to constant friction in their marriage.</p>.<p>Zabi was Ayesha's third husband, while she was his second wife. On Christmas night, the couple allegedly had another argument over the same issue. In a fit of rage, Zabi allegedly picked up a knife and slit her throat, killing her on the spot, police said.</p>.<p>After the murder, Zabi went to the Yelahanka police station in the early hours of the morning to surrender and narrated the incident. He was later handed over to the Sampigehalli police, as the crime fell under their jurisdiction.</p>