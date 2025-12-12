Students in Bengaluru flocking to cafes for study time

<p>Student study groups have found a new venue — coffee shops. Cafes across the city have been offering special prices and facilities after noticing a growing trend of students using their premises to prepare for exams and exchange notes.</p>.<p>The trend is noticeable in localities like Koramangala, J P Nagar, R R Nagar and Indiranagar, which have a large student population. The surge is particularly felt during the exam season. Owners report a 30-40% increase in footfall, especially from December until mid-January, transforming otherwise quiet weekday afternoons into busy hours. “The exam season has contributed to a 10-15% rise in weekday revenue,” said a cafe owner, whose shop is located in Koramangala.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Other cafes Metrolife spoke to have noticed an 8-10% increase in overall profit due to the student population in the last three to four weeks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At Dialogues Café in Koramangala, the space is intentionally designed to be cosy and increase focus, says owner Uday Kiran. Amenities like reliable WiFi, ample plug points, dedicated reading corners, and a quiet and calming ambience, make it ideal for study groups, he adds. “We also don’t play music, which makes it easy to focus on study or work,” he explains. </p>.From Koramangala to Raj Bhavan, unlit streetlights remain a major concern for citizens .<p class="bodytext">To make it more student-friendly, the cafe has day passes and flexible billing options, allowing them to work comfortably without feeling pressured to order repeatedly. Other cafes do not offer daily passes; however students are permitted to order any one snack or beverage and continue studying until the cafe closes. “These passes ensure predictable revenue while keeping the space accessible,” Kiran explains.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Students say cafes offer a more structured environment that motivates them to stay focused. Rishitha R, a science student currently in 2nd PUC, frequently studies at Dialogues Café. She says, “When I study at home, I get distracted easily. Here, the calming ambience and seeing others working helps me stay disciplined.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Having a dedicated space to work, comfortable seating and the readily available beverages and snacks are some of the other factors that have driven the trend, students say. </p>