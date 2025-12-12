Stadium plan triggers furore in Bengaluru's Austin Town

<p>The potential loss of a community playground in Austin Town has raised concerns among residents of the area. Earlier this week, a poster was put up outside a century-old BBMP ground, commonly called Nandan Ground. The poster announces the plans for the ground to be developed into a football stadium with artificial turf, as revealed by local MLA and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) chairman N A Harris. Residents fear it may be privatised, changing its open nature and restricting public access.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Members of the community have taken to social media, posting on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) about “the destruction of a ground that has produced Olympians, state-level, and divisional-level footballers for decades”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Metrolife visited the area, where many community members, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed their concerns. Somshaker (name changed), a resident who has used the ground for almost 40 years, recalled that this space has always served the community. Given the socio-economic status of many residents, the free access to the ground has played a crucial role in nurturing the raw talent of players who started their careers at Nandan Ground, including Sarangapani Raman (also known as ‘Left Foot Raman’), the first Indian to score an Olympic goal.</p>.Austin Town boy who went on to captain India.<p class="bodytext">Akashmani (name changed), who runs a pro-bono football club aimed at helping local youth improve their skills, stated, “Converting it into a stadium will change its open nature and restrict public access.” This change would not only reduce the playtime available but also impact the livelihoods of many families in the community, as football serves as a source of income for them by producing professional players.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Additionally, the ground serves as a major recreational space for morning walkers, joggers, and volleyball players. On Sundays, it becomes a lively hub for cricket enthusiasts from the area. The community is concerned that developing the ground will limit the only open space within a 5 km radius.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Clifton D’Rozario, a lawyer and community member, adds that the involvement of BDA would go against the High Court judgment (W.P. No. 5526/2020), which directs that all parks, playgrounds, and open spaces must be preserved and protected by BBMP.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“This appeal is so that public spaces are not monetised. Where are people, especially the youth, going to go otherwise? The loss of public infrastructure affects entire communities,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Akashmani also highlighted past issues when the ground was rented out for cultural and religious events, which resulted in littering. Some of the installations affected the evenness of the ground, making it difficult to play sports or exercise. “Many players have suffered injuries due to the uneven terrain. After a recent cultural event, we even found about a kilo of nails discarded on the ground,” he added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While the community is anxious about the proposal, they would welcome it if it guarantees year-round free access. They would also prefer regular maintenance and the addition of toilets and changing rooms over a full-fledged stadium.</p>.<p class="bodytext">ALL AMENITIES WILL BE ACCESSIBLE TO COMMUNITY: N A HARRIS</p>.<p class="bodytext">Metrolife spoke with MLA N A Harris, who confirmed that the development of the ground is driven by a community-focused vision. “All the development we are undertaking is for the community. The stadium will feature additional galleries and turf (artificial grass) suitable for both football and cricket, as well as restrooms,” he explained.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Harris emphasised that all amenities will be accessible to the community <br />at no cost. “It’s for the community. I am facilitating its development <br />through the BDA because I am the chairman of the BDA, and the area <br />was initially developed by the CITB (City Improvement Trust Board), <br />the former development body for Bengaluru.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">He expressed confusion over the community’s concerns, suggesting <br />that these issues stemmed from political opposition. “This project <br />is for the public; there is no doubt about that at all,” he said. He also <br />added that he would address the community later this week.</p>