Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru man steals women's innerwear, poses for selfies

Police later searched his residence and recovered several women’s inner garments, which were seized.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 22:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 22:02 IST
BengaluruCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us