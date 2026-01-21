<p>Bengaluru: Hebbagodi police have arrested a 23-year-old man for stealing women’s innerwear and taking selfies while wearing them.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Amul NG, allegedly stole women’s inner garments that were left to dry on the terrace of a residential building. He is also accused of filming himself wearing the stolen innerwear and sharing the videos online.</p>.Kerala NEET Innerwear row: Girls allowed to re-appear for exam.<p>Based on the video, the Hebbagodi police registered a suo motu case on Monday and picked him up for questioning.</p>.<p>During interrogation, the suspect reportedly admitted to stealing women’s innerwear, wearing them, and recording videos. Police later searched his residence and recovered several women’s inner garments, which were seized.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.</p>