Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

KSRTC announced non-AC bus service connecting Bengaluru-Manvi

The return service will start at 8 pm and reach Bengaluru at 4.15 am.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 22:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 22:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKSRTC

Follow us on :

Follow Us