<p>Bengaluru: The KSRTC has announced a new non-AC sleeper bus service connecting Bengaluru and Manvi. </p>.<p>The service will operate via Tumakuru, Hiriyur, Ballari, Siruguppa and Sindhanur, leaving Bengaluru at 9.30 pm daily and reaching Manvi at 5.45 am. </p>.BMTC launches new non-AC bus services.<p>The return service will start at 8 pm and reach Bengaluru at 4.15 am. </p>.<p>The fares are as follows: Bengaluru-Ballari: Rs 767; Bengaluru-Siruguppa: Rs 889; Bengaluru-Sindhanur: Rs 924; Bengaluru-Manvi: Rs 990. Tickets can be booked on the KSRTC’s official website. </p>