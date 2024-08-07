Bengaluru Metro recorded highest footfall of 8.26 lakhs on Aug 6

Bengaluru: Surpassing previous ridership records, the Bengaluru Metro registered its highest footfall of 8.26 lakhs on August 6, officials said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said as many as 8,26,883 people travelled by Metro rail.
"Surpassing the previous ridership records, on August 6, Bengaluru Metro recorded a highest footfall of 8.26 lakhs. Earlier ridership record was 8.25 lakhs on August 15, 2022," a metro official said.
Published 07 August 2024, 09:10 IST