Allahabad HC slaps Rs 75,000 cost on UP government for pursuing probe despite woman denying she was kidnapped

The bench directed that Rs 50,000 of the imposed cost be paid to petitioner Umed, who was arrested on September 18 and has been lodged in jail since then.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 19:47 IST
