Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Metro reduces length of underground stations by 40 meters in Phase 3A to save money

Length reduced from 210m to 170m, cost slashed by Rs 2,920 crore to Rs 25,485 crore
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 18:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 18:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us