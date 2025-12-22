<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru will add 41.01 km to its metro network between May and December 2026, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated on Monday. </p><p>According to him, the Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere elevated section of the Pink Line with six stations is planned to open in May 2026, and the 13.76-km Dairy Circle-Nagawara underground line with 12 stations and the 19.75-km Silk Board Junction-KR Pura line with 13 stations under Phase 2A will be commissioned in December 2026, </p><p>In 2026, the total operational length will increase from 96.1 km to 137.11 km. </p><p>In 2027, the network will expand to 175.55 Km, with the 27-km Hebbal-Kempegowda International Airport line opening in June and the 11-km Hebbal-KR Pura stretch in December, he added. </p><p>Speaking to reporters after reviewing Namma Metro projects, Shivakumar stated that the Yellow Line, which opened in August 2025, now carries over one lakh passengers per day on average and has helped reduce traffic congestion by 30% in and around Electronics City. </p><p>He further spelt out plans to add 100 km to the metro network, taking it to Bidadi, Nelamangala, Hoskote and Tavarekere and other places. Feasibility studies are underway and reports will be ready in another month, he added. </p><p>The deputy chief minister stated that tenders for Namma Metro’s Phase 3, including India’s longest double-decker corridor, would be floated in another month. </p>.State to fund only 40% of Bengaluru tunnel road cost: Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar.<p>The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to fund Phase 3, he added. A senior BMRCL official in the know told DH that JICA would provide Rs 6,775 crore for Phase 3 and that an agreement would be signed on or before March 31, 2026. </p><p>The metro project cost is Rs 15,611 crore while the double-decker will cost Rs 9,692.33 crore, fully borne by the state government. </p><p>Phase 3A will have two lines. The 32.3-km line connecting JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura, covering the western stretch of the Outer Ring Road. It will include a 28.486-km double-decker from Delmia Circle to Hebbal. </p><p>The 12.15-km line connecting Hosahalli to Kadabagere on Magadi Road will feature a 8.635-km double-decker from KHB Colony to Kadabagere. </p><p>Shivakumar said about 30 acres was required from the Bajaj Group for building a depot at Sunkadakatte. </p><p>He said he had instructed BMRCL to acquire additional land at upcoming metro stations to build multi-level parking and include commercial development. </p><p><strong>Tumakuru metro DPR</strong></p><p>Aarvee Engineering Consultants Limited will prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the 59.6-km Madavara-Tumakuru metro line. </p><p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issued the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to the Hyderabad-based company on Dec 18. The DPR will be prepared for Rs 1.26-crore, including levies, but excluding GST. </p><p>A senior BMRCL official confirmed the award of the DPR contract. </p>