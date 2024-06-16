Bengaluru-Mysuru highway accident: 2 students killed

Bengaluru: A high-speed accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway late Friday night killed two Bengaluru students and injured one person.
The accident occurred at Kapinaiahna Doddi, near Mayaganahalli, between 11:10 pm and 11:30 pm. A trio in an SUV crashed into the back of a moving lorry. From the photos, it appeared to have been a ghastly underride crash, where the car slid underneath the heavy lorry.
The driver, identified as Suhas, a 22-year-old student, sustained minor injuries and is out of danger according to Ramanagara traffic police. His passengers, Vishwa (22) and Surya (18), died due to the impact. The trio were on their way back to Bengaluru from Mysuru and were reportedly residents of Doddabommasandra in north Bengaluru.
"The driver of the lorry, approximately 45 years old, has been named as the accused. Initially, he escaped from the spot, but we traced and detained him," said an officer attached to the Ramanagara traffic police station.
The course of the investigation will reveal if Suhas must also be considered as an accused, he added. The police haven't yet determined the speed at which the car was traveling but warned that it exceeded the speed limit.
"We tested the car driver for alcohol; the result was negative," the officer added.
Published 15 June 2024, 22:38 IST