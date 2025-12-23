Trade unions to hold nation-wide strike on February 12 to demand roll back of Labour Codes
The decision to call a general strike was taken at a meeting of the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions – INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC – and sectoral federations and associations.
General Strike against Labour Codes on Feb 12; Call by Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Sectoral Federations / Associations; Warns multiple day general strikes if govt pursue notification of Rules under the Codes and does not repeal the Codes @DeccanHerald